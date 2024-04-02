White Goods - No Correlation Between Heat Waves And Revenue Growth Of Summer Products: ICICI Securities

India Meteorological Department has recently issued a warning for upcoming possibly heat waves from March-May 2024 in multiple geographies in India.

While the narrative of ‘heatwaves result in higher growth of summer products fans, air coolers, air conditioners and refrigerators' is popular, we believe historical data does not support this. There were no heatwaves in India in FY02- FY12 whereas there were four heat waves during FY12-FY22.

However, revenue compound annual growth rate during FY12-FY22 was lower than revenue CAGR during FY02-FY12. We also note there is negligible correlation between heatwaves and revenue growth of companies selling summer products even on an annual basis.

We believe heatwave if any in FY25 may not lead to higher growth rates but favorable base due to monsoon in base quarter and lower trade inventory augur well for higher volume growth in FY25.

We believe stable pricing and negligible regulatory changes example bureau of energy efficiency norms, etc. also bode well for the growth of the sector.

We remain positive on white goods and durables sector.

Top pick: Havells India Ltd.