What Does FY24 Hold For IT Services? Axis Securities' Analysis

After strong revenue growth momentum in FY22 and FY23, we believe IT services may face challenges on demand and margin fronts on account of the economic slowdown and macroeconomic uncertainties.

We have a skeptical near-term outlook for North America (~40% of revenue).

Deal wins remained resilient even during the difficult times, which gives us confidence that automation spending will rebound strongly in next couple of quarters. Demand in industries such as retail and manufacturing remains strong and is expected to regain momentum in the near future.  Demand for newer technology services such as generative AI, machine learning, IoT, and cloud transformations remains stable and is likely to recover more quickly as certain macroeconomic challenges subside.

We continue to believe that most IT services companies will regain momentum in couple of quarters as deal wins remain resilient and supply-side challenges ease.

Dovish stand taken by Federal researve may encourage macroeconomics in North America which may drive demand for Automation spend.