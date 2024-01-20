UltraTech Cement Q3 Results Review - Inline, Growth Ahead: IDBI Capital

UltraTech Cement Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 Ebitda came in-line with our/consensus estimates and it reported Ebitda/tonne of Rs 1191 up Rs 236/tonne QoQ. Industry is seeing price weakness in Q4 FY24 but we expect UltraTech Cement to maintain Ebitda/tonne due to fuel cost weakness and operating leverage.

UltraTech Cement capacity addition plans are intact with installed capacity to reach 157 million tonnes per annum by FY25E up 18% YoY and further increase of 14% over FY25-27E.

In this addition Kesoram acquisition is not yet factored which to give incremental capacity of 5-6% to UltraTech Cement.

We introduced FY26E in our estimate and revise target price to Rs 11,844, valued at 16 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda (earlier target price was Rs 8,837).

With 17% upside we upgrade stock rating to 'Buy'. Stock catalyst is maintaining Ebitda/tonne and demand uptick.