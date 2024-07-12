"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has reported better-than-expected growth of 2.2% QoQ constant currency (versus ours/ street’s estimate of 1.8%/1.5%) in Q1 FY25. Growth was driven by:Verticals: Manufacturing,service lines: application modernisation,region: UK and regional markets. .BFSI segment’s growth improvement journey continued. On margin front, too, TCS performed better than expectations with 24.7% print despite QoQ net headcount addition. Total contract value at $8.3 billion was muted, coming off a high base of $13.2 billion in Q4 (aided by Aviva mega deal). We revise up our FY26/27E earnings per share by 1% each and our target price to Rs 4,330 (earlier R 4,290). We reiterate Add. Although management commentary on demand and discretionary spending still remains cautious, we reckon the upward slant of TCS’ Q1 result may have a positive rub-off on the sector..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.TCS Q1 Results Review - Growth On Way With Macro A Key Factor For Rebound: IDBI Capital.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit. .Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."