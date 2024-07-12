"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Dolat Capital Report.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. reported constant currency revenue growth of 2.2% QoQ, (above our estimate of 1.9%), mainly led by ramp-up of BSNL deal. Operating profit margin was down 130 basis points QoQ at 24.7% (our estimate: 24.7%), due to wage hike impact & higher equipment cost.TCS' management continues to maintain a cautious outlook and has negated about the sustainability of growth momentum owing to macro uncertainties. Nevertheless, they anticipate better FY25E growth over FY24 citing improved spending in high return on equity centric deals. We slightly tweak our FY25/FY26E EPS estimates by -1.5%/-0.2% taking into account the current commentary. Maintain ‘Reduce’ rating with target price of Rs 4,070 at 27 times on FY26E (implies ~three times price-to-earning growth). .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.TCS Q1 Results Review - Discretionary Spending Remains Lukewarm: Motilal Oswal.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."