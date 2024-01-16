TCI - Addition Of Ships, Traction In Multi-Modal Logistics To Aid Growth: Motilal Oswal
Tailwinds in organized logistics to cause sustainable growth across divisions
Motilal Oswal Report
Transport Corporation of India Ltd.’s revenue is likely to grow steadily in the medium term backed by:
the higher share of less than truck load in the freight division (36% in H1 FY24 versus 33% in FY22),
steady automotive demand, which should support supply chain division, and
accruing benefits from the traction in multi-modal logistics. The company has an extensive fleet of more than 10,000 trucks, six cargo ships, and 14 million square feet of warehouse space.
TCI placed an order with a Japanese shipyard to buy two new ships of ~7,300 mt each for a consideration of $34 million (Rs 2.7 billion). These vessels are slated for delivery on or before June 2026. TCI currently has six ships with a total capacity of 77,957 mt.
TCI’s established infrastructure, long-standing customer relationships, and an experienced management team are anticipated to aid its position as a preferred 3PL partner.
We expect TCI to deliver a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 14%/16%/17% over FY23-FY26.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 990, based on 15 times FY26E earnings per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
