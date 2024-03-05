Tata Motors - Positives Seem Fully Priced In: Motilal Oswal

Tata Motors Ltd. has announced the demerger of its business verticals into two separate listed companies, which will house:

the commercial vehicle business and its related investments in one entity; and the passenger vehicle business, including PVs, electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and related investments in another entity.

While the demerger seems to be a step in the right direction, we do not foresee any need to revisit our target price, which is already based on SoTP valuation.

Moreover, despite factoring in most of the positive triggers in our estimates, we get limited upside given the recent sharp run-up in the stock.

We, hence, downgrade Tata Motors to 'Neutral' (from 'Buy') with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,000 per share.