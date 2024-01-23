Sunteck Realty Q3 Results Review - On Track To Achieve The Guidance On Bookings: Motilal Oswal
Profit and loss performance to improve in Q4 FY24
Motilal Oswal Report
Sunteck Realty Ltd.'s reported Q3 FY24 pre-sales of Rs 4.5 billion, up 15% YoY/ QoQ each (in line). For 9M FY24, bookings stood at Rs 12.4 billion, up 16% YoY.
Including the proceeds from the recent stake sale, collections rose 44% YoY and doubled sequentially to Rs 4.4 billion. For 9M FY24, collections remained flat at Rs 9.4 billion, and Sunteck Realty generated a net surplus of Rs 2 billion during this period.
Its Uber luxury projects at BKC generated sales of Rs 840 million (versus nil in Q3 FY22), while the upper mid-income projects recorded a 39% decline in bookings to Rs 1.8 billion. However, the lower mid-income projects posted strong bookings of Rs 1.4 billion, up 113% YoY.
Aided by strong surplus cash, the net debt reduced to Rs 490 million in Q3 from Rs 2.6 billion in Q2 FY24.
