Sterlite Technologies Q3 Review - Muted; Witnessing Softer Demand In The North American Market: Yes Securities

Sterlite Technologies is expected to benefit from multi‐year digital creation cycle led by 5G, FTTx and fibre demand from hyperscalars.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd. reported muted operating performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth and Ebitda margin was below estimates. Revenue declined by 11.5% QoQ, led by 20.9% QoQ decrease in Global networking segment; the Global Services segment grew by 8.0% QoQ as it continues to realign its services segment with higher focus on profitability.
There was sequential decrease in Ebitda margin (down 745 basis points QoQ) led by higher inventory. Order book was down 6.3% YoY to Rs 98.5 billion.
Sterlite Technologies is expected to benefit from multi‐year digital creation cycle led by 5G, FTTx and fibre demand from hyperscalars. Also, optical cable prices are broadly steady globally and provides revenue visibility. It has been gaining market share in global optical fibre cable market.
However, we expect that revenue from the U.S. market would continue to be muted over next two-three quarter and that would have an impact on overall revenue for FY24. We expect Ebitda margin to improve going ahead led by continued focus on cost optimisation and easing off certain cost pressure related to raw material.
It has been able to pass some increase in cost to customers. The moderation in capex intensity will help to keep debt under control.
We estimate revenue CAGR of 12.3% over FY23‐26E with average Ebitda margin of 14.8%.
We maintained our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 144/share based on enterprise value/Ebitda of 5.7 times on FY26E. The stock trades at EV/Ebitda of 6.7 times/5.5 times on FY25E/FY26E.
