Spandana Sphoorty Q3 Results Review - Muted Operating Performance; Asset Quality Deteriorates: Motilal Oswal
Net interest margin declined ~85 basis points QoQ; teething issues in transition from monthly to weekly.
Motilal Oswal Report
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.'s profit after tax grew 79% YoY to ~Rs 1.27 billion (in line) in Q3 FY24, driven by other income despite elevated high credit costs. 9M FY24 PAT stood at Rs 3.7 billion (versus Rs 932 million loss in 9M FY23). In Q3 FY24, net interest income was up 46% YoY but flat QoQ at ~Rs 3.2 billion (in line).
Pre-provision operating profit declined 7% QoQ to Rs 2.4 billion because of lower assignment income of ~Rs 200 million (versus Rs 420 million in Q2 FY24).
Spandana's continued to pursue customer acquisition-led growth with the addition of ~340,000 customers down 3% QoQ. The total borrower count rose ~10% QoQ to 2.96 million.
Spandana has refined its processes by adopting the right tools and technologies. The new management team has fortified governance and risk controls and scaled up multiple technology-related initiatives to further refine the joint liability group processes.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
