Sony Terminates Merger With Zee: Motilal Oswal
Fallout of merger
Motilal Oswal Report
After more than two years of deliberation, Sony Pictures Networks India, has terminated its merger cooperation agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and sought a termination fee of $90 million from the company for an alleged breach of the MCA.
Zee has said that it would evaluate all its options, including a legal action. Surprisingly, it has mentioned that Mr. Punit Goenka, Zee’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, had agreed to step down, a key bone of contention between the two parties.
As a result, we downgrade our rating on the stock to 'Neutral'.
