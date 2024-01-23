Sony Terminates Merger With Zee: Motilal Oswal

After more than two years of deliberation, Sony Pictures Networks India, has terminated its merger cooperation agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and sought a termination fee of $90 million from the company for an alleged breach of the MCA.

Zee has said that it would evaluate all its options, including a legal action. Surprisingly, it has mentioned that Mr. Punit Goenka, Zee’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, had agreed to step down, a key bone of contention between the two parties.

As a result, we downgrade our rating on the stock to 'Neutral'.