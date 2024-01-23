NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsSony Terminates Merger With Zee: Motilal Oswal
Sony Terminates Merger With Zee: Motilal Oswal

Fallout of merger

23 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: File photo)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

After more than two years of deliberation, Sony Pictures Networks India, has terminated its merger cooperation agreement with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and sought a termination fee of $90 million from the company for an alleged breach of the MCA.

Zee has said that it would evaluate all its options, including a legal action. Surprisingly, it has mentioned that Mr. Punit Goenka, Zee’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, had agreed to step down, a key bone of contention between the two parties.

As a result, we downgrade our rating on the stock to 'Neutral'.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Zee-Sony Merger Update.pdf
