Small Finance Banks - Geared Up For Growth As Credit Cost Woes Fade: CareEdge
Growing deposit franchise, CASA remains a challenge
CareEdge Report
The journey of small finance banks, which were envisaged as financial inclusion vehicles to provide credit to the non-banked and underbanked population of the country, has been marked by resilience amid numerous obstacles starting from events like demonetisation and its after-effects, GST implementation, non-banking financial company crisis of 2018, private banks fiasco of 2020 affecting deposits and more recently the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid-19 hit SFBs hard during FY21 and FY22 due to the exposure to economically weaker borrower profiles causing higher delinquencies and an increase in credit costs impacting profitability. Most SFBs saw a reduction of their profitability with some even incurring losses and many SFBs were looking to raise growth capital during FY22.
With the improvement in the economic landscape and financial performance of SFBs, there has been an increasing investor interest for the sector in the current year with few players raising equity through their maiden IPOs.
During 9M FY24, SFBs raised equity capital aggregating Rs 1,527 crore and around Rs 1,725 crore is expected to be raised during Q4 FY24.
