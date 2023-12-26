Siemens - Strong Domestic Capex To Drive Long-Term Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher
Strong demand outlook in India due to rising capex across verticals.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We recently attended Siemens Ltd. analyst meet where management highlighted that India is a core focus for the parent, Siemens AG, given it is their fastest growing market.
Strong economic indicators, stable inflation and interest rates and softening commodity prices augur well for a healthy capex environment in the country.
Robust public capex on infrastructure (with 70-80% of the budgeted outlays being implemented) will be augmented by a take-off in private capex, which will fully kick-in when capacity utilization reaches 80-85% (versus 75-80% currently and 52-53% pre covid).
Production linked incentive schemes further benefit the company by enabling customers to incur additional capex.
Key opportunities lie in areas of digitalization and automation, cybersecurity, data centers, railways, renewable energy, power transmission and distribution.
We remain positive on Siemens from a long-term perspective given
Its strong and diversified presence across industries through focus on electrification, digitalization and automation,
Product localization,
Strong balance sheet,
Healthy public and private capex and
Focus on cost efficiencies.
The stock is currently trading at a price earning of 63.0 times /54.5 times SY24/25 E.
We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,359 (Rs 4,241 earlier), valuing it at PE of 60 times SY25 E (same as earlier).
