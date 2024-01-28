Shriram Finance Q3 Results Review - Strong Inline Operational Performance: Dolat Capital
Strong AUM growth across segments
Dolat Capital Report
Shriram Finance Ltd.'s reported an inline operational performance posting a core pre-provision operating profit growth of 6% QoQ and 13% YoY. This was aided by strong disbursement growth of 9% QoQ and 29% YoY driving Assets under management growth of 20% YoY / plus 6% QoQ. net interest margin improved to 9%; up 6 basis points QoQ / 47 bps YoY. Core ROE of 16.8% (9MFY24: 16.4%) is tracking closer to the mid-range of the guidance (16-18%) in the med-term.
On AQ – GS3 ratio improved 13 bps QoQ and 63 bps YoY with Provisioning Coverage Ratio at 53%. Credit cost inched higher to 2.4% on account of higher standard asset cover. Write-off for the Q at 1.4% (versus 1.7% last Q) is contained well within historical range.
We raise our target price to Rs 2,750 (versus Rs 2,400) as we factor in higher than anticipated disbursement growth and sustained net interest margin accretion reflecting strongly on Shriram Finance ability to effectively tap its large existing ecosystem.
We also align our three stage DDM by revising our 2nd stage growth higher to 13% and factoring lower bond yields for COE. Key downside risks to TP and rating include –
muted capex cycle,
competition intensifying from emerging players,
weakness in CV cycle prompting high discounts in new vehicle pricing and
deterioration in AQ.
