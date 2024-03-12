Scheduled Commercial Banks’ RoA Continues To See Sequential Strain: CareEdge

Scheduled commercial banks net profit witnessed a robust growth of 15.2% YoY for Q3 FY24 mainly driven by net interest income growth. Private banks outperformed public sector banks in the quarter, which is attributable to the impact of the merger along with higher wage provision cost witnessed in PSBs.

RoA of SCBs was marginally down on a yearly basis. ROA is also facing some pressure on a sequential basis due to a marginal drop in pre-provision operating profit margins as the rising cost of deposits and a reduction in low cost current account and savings account deposits.

Overall, banks are in a better position in the current situation as they have been witnessing robust credit growth, continuous improvement in the asset quality (net-non performing asset ratio at all-time low levels), lower requirement of the provisions due to buffer available for provisioning, lower incremental slippages, and reduction in restructured assets. SCBs were adequately capitalised in Q3 FY24.

Besides, many banks have announced capital raising plans to meet strong credit demand and maintain capital adequacy. Further, the RBI notification of an increase in risk weights by 25% on unsecured consumer credit (excluding housing, education, vehicle and by gold loans), is likely to reduce the pace of growth of unsecured loans while increasing the capital requirements.

However, RoA faces headwinds from tighter credit standards and the lagged pass-through to deposit rates.