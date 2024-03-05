SCBs Witness All-Time Low Net Non-Performing Asset Levels: CareEdge Analysis
Net non-performing assets of SCBs reduced by 28.1% YoY to Rs. 1.09 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
Gross non-performing assets of scheduled commercial banks reduced by 21.1% YoY to Rs 4.85 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023, due to lower slippages, steady recoveries and upgrades, and some write-offs. Meanwhile, advances grew by 20.3% YoY in the same period. The GNPA ratio of SCBs reduced to 3.0% as of December 31, 2023, from 4.6% over a year ago.
Net non-performing assets of SCBs reduced by 28.1% YoY to Rs. 1.09 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023. The NNPA ratio of SCBs reduced to 0.7% from 1.2% in Q3FY23 which is an all-time low.
Restructured assets for select 10 PSBs reduced by 16.6% YoY to Rs. 0.97 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023. Meanwhile, restructured assets of selected five private banks declined by 37.6% to Rs. 0.11 lakh crore due to repayments made by the borrowers, an uptick in the economic activities and slipping some accounts into the NPAs.
Restructured assets (Ten PSBs + Five PVBs) as a percentage of net advances stood at 0.8% as of December 31, 2023, dropping by approximately 50 bps over a year ago period.
The provision coverage ratio of SCBs expanded by 289 bps YoY to 77.4% Q3 FY24 mainly due to improvement in overall asset quality.
SCBs credit cost (annualised) declined by 35 basis points (bps) YoY to 0.38% in Q3 FY24. Besides, it has been generally trending down from 0.87% in Q3 FY22. PSBs have been holding substantial buffers for provisions over the last six-eight quarters along with continuous improvement in the asset quality required a lower level of incremental provisioning, resulting in lower credit cost.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.