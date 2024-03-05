SCBs Witness All-Time Low Net Non-Performing Asset Levels: CareEdge Analysis

Gross non-performing assets of scheduled commercial banks reduced by 21.1% YoY to Rs 4.85 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023, due to lower slippages, steady recoveries and upgrades, and some write-offs. Meanwhile, advances grew by 20.3% YoY in the same period. The GNPA ratio of SCBs reduced to 3.0% as of December 31, 2023, from 4.6% over a year ago.

Net non-performing assets of SCBs reduced by 28.1% YoY to Rs. 1.09 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023. The NNPA ratio of SCBs reduced to 0.7% from 1.2% in Q3FY23 which is an all-time low.

Restructured assets for select 10 PSBs reduced by 16.6% YoY to Rs. 0.97 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023. Meanwhile, restructured assets of selected five private banks declined by 37.6% to Rs. 0.11 lakh crore due to repayments made by the borrowers, an uptick in the economic activities and slipping some accounts into the NPAs.

Restructured assets (Ten PSBs + Five PVBs) as a percentage of net advances stood at 0.8% as of December 31, 2023, dropping by approximately 50 bps over a year ago period.