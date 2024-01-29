SBI Life, Shriram Finance, AU Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities
SBI Life’s adjusted VNB was flat YoY at Rs 40.4 billion, as the VNB margin clocked in at 28.1% on the back of a 500 bps higher share of ULIP in the APE mix at 61%.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
SBI Life - Structural offsets to sector headwinds
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.’s adjusted value of new business was flat YoY at Rs 40.4 billion, as the VNB margin clocked in at 28.1% (softer 153 basis points YoY) on the back of a 500 bps higher share of unit linked insurance plan in the annual premium equivalent mix at 61% (nine months- FY23: 56%).
We build in 16% YoY growth in APE for FY24 (below guidance) on account of slower growth in the retail business. Our high conviction 'Buy' remains anchored on the three powerful and sustainable moats:
exclusive access to parent State Bank of India’s massive distribution network (penetration at ~2%);
least impacted by IRDAI draft exposure on surrender values on savings product; and
the lowest opex ratio among peers (9M FY24: 9.9%).
We expect SBI Life to deliver an FY23-25E APE/VNB CAGR of 16%/9% and retain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,600 (2.4 times March-25E embedded value).
Shriram Finance - Merger synergies at play
Shriram Finance Company Ltd.’s earnings were ahead of estimates on the back of sustained loan growth momentum (+21% YoY), partially offset by higher provisioning. Assets under management growth continued to surprise positively led by passenger vehicle, two-wheeler, micro, small and medium enterprise and personal loan segments, while growth in the commercial vehicle portfolio continues to remain steady (+13% YoY).
The merged franchise continues to seek opportunities to sustain high loan growth (~15% CAGR over next three years). Credit costs continued to inch up (~2.6% of AUM and higher than management guidance), which along with rising cost of funds in tight liquidity environment, remains a key monitorable.
We tweak our earnings estimates to factor in higher loan growth, net interest margins and lower tax rate, partially offset by higher credit costs and maintain 'Add' with a revised SoTP-based target price of Rs 2,320 (standalone entity at 1.7 times September-25 adjusted book value per share).
AU Small Finance Bank - Unsecured book exhibits teething troubles
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. missed estimates, as credit costs inched up (60-65 bps annualised run rate), largely from a normalising credit card portfolio (around 6-7% credit costs).
Loan growth continued to moderate (+20% YoY) on the back of sluggish growth in the wheels and secured business loan segments. Contrary to industry trends, deposit growth (+6% QoQ) outpaced loan growth, although CASA ratio dropped to 33% (-88 bps QoQ), led by a drop in CASA + retail term deposit mix to 64% (Q2 FY24: 66%), resulting in higher funding costs (+20bps QoQ).
NIMs at 5.5% were flat QoQ on the back of a largely secured loan portfolio and an unseasoned unsecured book (4-5%).
We tweak our FY24E/FY25E estimates (standalone) to factor in higher credit costs, offset by higher other income; maintain 'Reduce', with a revised target price of Rs 560 (2.5 times September-25 adjusted book value per share).
