SBI Life, Shriram Finance, AU Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

SBI Life - Structural offsets to sector headwinds

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.’s adjusted value of new business was flat YoY at Rs 40.4 billion, as the VNB margin clocked in at 28.1% (softer 153 basis points YoY) on the back of a 500 bps higher share of unit linked insurance plan in the annual premium equivalent mix at 61% (nine months- FY23: 56%).

We build in 16% YoY growth in APE for FY24 (below guidance) on account of slower growth in the retail business. Our high conviction 'Buy' remains anchored on the three powerful and sustainable moats:

exclusive access to parent State Bank of India’s massive distribution network (penetration at ~2%); least impacted by IRDAI draft exposure on surrender values on savings product; and the lowest opex ratio among peers (9M FY24: 9.9%).

We expect SBI Life to deliver an FY23-25E APE/VNB CAGR of 16%/9% and retain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,600 (2.4 times March-25E embedded value).