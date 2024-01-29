SBI Life Q3 Results Review - Sectoral Outperformance Magnifies In FY24: ICICI Securities
Protection improvement within group; retail protection may grow basis new product launches
ICICI Securities Report
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. maintains its sectoral outperformance basis volume growth (17% YoY in nine months-FY24) as well as margins (28.1% in 9M FY24), resulting in higher embedded value operating profit (~20% for five years ending FY24 likely).
Its distribution capacity (both in bancassurance as well as other channels) is allowing for better access in beyond-tier-I locations, leading to volume outperformance.
Basis management guidance as well as product pipeline, SBI Life is likely to show better margin resilience around 28% levels despite expenses of management regulations. Maintain 'Buy'.
Key risks include regulatory changes such as smaller tax exemptions on insurance and/or higher surrender value for non-linked savings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
