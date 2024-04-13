Retail Asset Securitisation - All Time High At Rs 2.05 Lakh Crore: CareEdge
The volume in the last quarter could have been higher if not for the impact of a preference for balance sheet lending and mismatch in pricing expectations between originators and buyers.
CareEdge Reports
The retail asset secondary market volume (including pass through certificate issuance and direct assignment transactions) for FY24 touched an all-time high of ₹2,05,000 crore (our estimate) registering a growth of around 17% compared to FY23.
The merger of the HDFC entities also led to a drop in volume and consequently impacted the market growth. The securitisation market also saw the entry of around 40 new originators in FY24. Typically, the last quarter has almost always witnessed the highest volumes historically, and FY24 was no different.
