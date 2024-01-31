Restaurant Brands Asia Q3 Review - Headwinds In India, Indonesia Lead To Sharp Earnings Cut: Nirmal Bang

In view of the weak operating environment for quick service restaurant, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.'s revised its FY24 same-store sales growth guidance downwards for the second consecutive quarter to ~3%. Recovery to ~8% growth expectations will take time, in our view.

Furthermore, near term outlook for the consolidated business is weak amid a downturn in Indonesia business sentiment due to near term impact in some quarters towards American brands amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Sequential decline in average daily sales despite the festive season indicates how weak the demand environment is. As we had highlighted in our recent channel check update, the Christmas/New Year period also did not offer any respite - the second consecutive year of such an occurrence.

Changes to the model have led to ~7-10% decline in our Ebitda estimates for FY24E/FY25E/FY26E.

We maintain 'Accumulate' rating on Restaurant Brands Asia until further clarity emerges about significant improvement in consolidated financials.