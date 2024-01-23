Reliance Industries Q3 Results Review- Retail, Telecom Businesses Drive Operating Performance: Motilal Oswal
Standalone, lower gas realisation and downstream margins lead to a miss
Motilal Oswal Report
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s consolidated revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 4%/15%/9% YoY to Rs 2.2 trillion /Rs 407 billion/Rs 173 billion in Q3 FY24 (6% miss/in line/in line) led by growth across segments.
A fall in Brent oil prices led to a revenue miss, while healthy margins in the telecom and retail segments resulted in 190 basis points YoY margin expansion.
RJio’s revenue/Ebitda rose 2.5% QoQ each (inline) in Q3 FY24, led by 2.5% subscriber additions while average revenue per user was flat QoQ. Profit after tax was up 3% QoQ, inline with the Ebitda growth.
Pan-India rollout of 5G was completed as targeted in December 2023.
Reliance Retail posted healthy revenue/Ebitda growth of 24%/31% YoY (in line) fueled by 21% area additions. PAT was up 31% YoY, in line with the Ebitda growth.
