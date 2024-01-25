Refining Industry - Staring At Terminal Lucidity: Prabhudas Lilladher's Analysis

During October 2019-August 2021, Singapore complex gross refining margin averaged $1/barrel. However, as most nations started to come out of Covid, rise in demand of transportation fuels strengthened gross refining margins to $6.1/barrel during September 2021-February 2022.

With Russia-Ukraine going to war in February 2022 and Russia being the 3rd largest oil producer, barely behind the top two, GRMs shot to $8.9/barrel since then.

But is this the new normal? Our analysis suggests otherwise. As a result, we remain cautious on refining stocks, as they appear expensive to their historical averages.

We recommend 'Sell' rating on Indian Oil Corporation Ltd./Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd./Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. with a target price of Rs 94/371/276 based on 0.7/1/0.7 times FY26 P/BV.

We maintain Sell rating on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. too with a target price of Rs 106 based on 5 times FY26 enterprise value/Ebitda.