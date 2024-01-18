QSRs Q3 Results Preview - Demand Pangs: HDFC Securities

Festive season fails to cheer up demand:

Our quick service restaurant universe, over the past few quarters, has seen a sustained deceleration in demand (same store sales growth turned negative in Q2 FY24). Come Q3 FY24, there were expectations of the festive season and World Cup acting as an inflection point to demand recovery, which unfortunately has not panned out.

As a result, we expect key growth metrics (SSSG, average daily sales, etc.) to remain under pressure. Although the World Cup would have led to some uptick in delivery demand, as a trend we expect the gap between dine-in and delivery to get narrower.

Given the multi-year growth opportunity on hand, QSR companies have remained committed to their long-term target of rapid store expansion. However, we have seen some moderation in the number of new store openings, given the weak macro environment. Relatively, McDonald's and KFC will continue to report better revenue metrics.

However, weak consumer demand and local/regional competition have had a greater impact on the pizza category.

As a result, we expect weaker revenue operating metrics for Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

We expect QSR companies under our coverage to report 10% YoY growth in revenues (primarily driven by store addition).