Q4 FY24 Results Preview - Stable Quarter With Margin Accretion Likely To Continue: Anand Rathi

Modest volume growth

The mass-discretionary divide in consumption would have resulted in mixed volume growth, with staples likely to post modest growth whereas private vehicles , two wheelers and alcoholic beverages would report healthy growth and premiumisation.

Credit growth is likely to have been strong, which would have aided financials’ net interest income growth. However, with U.S clients holding back on spends on anticipated rate cuts, IT is likely to have seen sluggish volume growth.