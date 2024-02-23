Q3 GDP Preview - India's GDP Seen At 6.5%; FY24 GDP At 7.0%: Nirmal Bang
Agriculture sluggish; industry to lead with healthy corporate profitability:
Nirmal Bang Report
We peg q3 FY24 gross domestic product growth (due on Feb 29) at 6.5% YoY, up from our earlier estimate of 5.5%. Q3 FY24 gross value added growth is seen at 6.2% YoY. The GDP growth estimate for FY24 has been revised to 7% (6.5% earlier) while GVA growth has been revised to 6.8% (6.5% earlier), but it is still below the first advance estimate of 7.3% (released by NSO).
The upward revision has been driven by the manufacturing sector, supported by profitability of the listed corporates. Operating profitability of the BSE 500 companies (including employee costs) was up by ~ 14% YoY in Q3 FY24.
We have cut our estimates for agri and allied sector on account of lower Kharif production and flat Rabi sowing while estimates across all segments have been raised marginally.
Estimates for government spending led public administration and defence services have been trimmed marginally.
Core GDP growth (ex- agri and Govt spending) is expected to slow at the margin to 7.9% YoY in Q3 FY24 from 8.4% YoY in Q2 FY24.
