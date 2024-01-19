Polycab Q3 Results Review - Broadly Inline; Robust Outlook Intact: Systematix
Revenue in the cables and wires segment grew 17% YoY and 3% QoQ, driven by strong volumes.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Polycab India Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 result came broadly in line with its revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growing healthy 17%/13%/15% YoY to Rs 43.4 billion/Rs 5.7 billion/Rs 4.1 billion (~5% miss on our estimates).
Revenues were all driven by strong volumes in cables and wires. Ebitda margin contracted to 13.1% (down 44 basis points YoY and 132 bps QoQ), mainly due to higher advertising and promotion spends.
Net cash further improved to Rs 18.4 billion versus Rs 15.3 billion QoQ. Business is running as usual and Polycab has not yet received any communication from the IT department on their findings during search operation.
Management expects strong traction in domestic cable and wires to sustain on healthy public and private capex. Fast moving electrical goods performance too should improve after channel rejig.
It has upped its FY24 capex budget to Rs 8-9 billion (from Rs 6-7 billion earlier) and has maintained Rs 6 billion plus annual capex in FY25 and beyond.
We maintain our earnings estimates and expect 18%/22%/25% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-26E (FY18-23: 16%/21%/29%), with return on invested capital of ~47%, return on equity of ~22%, and likely strong free cash flows.
‘Project LEAP’ provides comfort on Polycab’s long-term sustainable growth.
We remain structurally positive on the cable and wires industry and Polycab’s prospects. Maintain 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 5,171 (32 times FY26E price/earning).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.