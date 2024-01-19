Polycab Q3 Results Review - Broadly Inline; Robust Outlook Intact: Systematix

Polycab India Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 result came broadly in line with its revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growing healthy 17%/13%/15% YoY to Rs 43.4 billion/Rs 5.7 billion/Rs 4.1 billion (~5% miss on our estimates).

Revenues were all driven by strong volumes in cables and wires. Ebitda margin contracted to 13.1% (down 44 basis points YoY and 132 bps QoQ), mainly due to higher advertising and promotion spends.

Net cash further improved to Rs 18.4 billion versus Rs 15.3 billion QoQ. Business is running as usual and Polycab has not yet received any communication from the IT department on their findings during search operation.

Management expects strong traction in domestic cable and wires to sustain on healthy public and private capex. Fast moving electrical goods performance too should improve after channel rejig.

It has upped its FY24 capex budget to Rs 8-9 billion (from Rs 6-7 billion earlier) and has maintained Rs 6 billion plus annual capex in FY25 and beyond.

We maintain our earnings estimates and expect 18%/22%/25% compound annual growth rate in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-26E (FY18-23: 16%/21%/29%), with return on invested capital of ~47%, return on equity of ~22%, and likely strong free cash flows.

‘Project LEAP’ provides comfort on Polycab’s long-term sustainable growth.

We remain structurally positive on the cable and wires industry and Polycab’s prospects. Maintain 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 5,171 (32 times FY26E price/earning).