Piramal Enterprises Q3 Review - Strong Retail Momentum; Legacy Book Continues To Run Down: Motilal Oswal
Retail AUM grew 54% YoY with retail mix improving to ~64%
Motilal Oswal Report
Over the past two years, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. has strengthened its balance sheet by running down its wholesale loan book; has improved texture of its borrowings (driving lower cost of borrowings); and has fortified itself against contingencies with expected credit loss provisions at 4.3% of assets under management.
Piramal Enterprises is cognizant of sectoral stress in personal loans and has only ~10% of its unsecured consumer loans book in the less than Rs 50,000 ticket size segment.
Product diversification within retail will help Piramal Enterprises deliver strong growth and reduce concentration risks.
We expect the company to deliver ~2.1% return on asset and 8% return on equity in FY26.
We acknowledge that Piramal Enterprises possesses pockets of value:
deferred tax assets relating to the time of DHFL acquisition,
recoveries from written-off exposures, and
recoveries from the completely provided for alternative investment fund exposures.
We value the lending business at 0.7 times FY26E price/book value.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,100 (premised on March 2026 SOTP).
