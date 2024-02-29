Pharma Q3 Results Review - Earnings Growth Expected To Be Strong; Valuations Attractive: DRChoksey
Profitable growth driven by launches of niche and complex products, improved geographical and products mix, IPM beating growth in India market and easing of cost inflation
DRChoksey Research Report
India Pharma Market has grown at ~10.1% YoY on a moving annual total basis, as of January 2024. Additionally, the U.S. market expected to see mid-single-digit annual price erosion in CY24, which is an improvement compared to the trend seen before, are expected to keep the outlook positive for the sector.
Nifty Pharma index is trading at ~28.3 times its one year forward earnings per share and our coverage companies have historically traded at an average ~41.4 times/~37.6 times (one-year forward price-to-earning basis), over the last one and two years, respectively. However given, the coverage companies are currently trading at reasonable ~24.0 times/~21.4 times their FY25E and FY26E EPS estimates we remain positive for the sector.
We believe the market beating growth in India pharma market with the ability to garner both price and volumes growth from it on the basis of growth in branded products and improving reach, and strong and complex product launches coupled with stability in the base business in the U.S., and strong growth in rest of world markets should help our coverage companies to clock in strong earnings growth over FY23-FY26E.
We like Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. from large cap space and Granules India Ltd. and Supriya Lifesciences Ltd. from small cap space.
