Persistent Systems Q3 Results Review - Robust Execution; Resilient Outlook to Support Growth: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, Persistent Systems Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 2,498 crore, up 3.6% QoQ and 3.0% QoQ (in constant currency terms) which stood in line with our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 442 crore, reporting growth of 9.1% on a QoQ basis.

Much in line with our expectations, the company’s operating margins improved by 90 basis points to 17.7%, largely led by lower operating costs and lower onsite expenses. The company’s net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 286 crore, registering a growth of 8.7% QoQ.