Outstanding PSB Spreads Hit 10-year Low, Fresh Spreads See Divergence: CareEdge
Credit offtake increased by 20.3% YoY for the fortnight ended February 9, 2024.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
In January 2024, the spread of scheduled commercial banks between weighted average lending rate and weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) (the net interest rate spread) stood at 3.02% and 2.98% for fresh and outstanding rates, respectively in January 2024.
Meanwhile, outstanding spreads of PSBs hit a 10-year low at 2.34%, while private banks continue to maintain a higher spread as compared to public sector banks.
The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs increased by 2 bps sequentially to 9.83%, while WADTDR on o/s rupee term deposits increased by 2 bps to 6.83% in January 2024. Meanwhile, the one-year median marginal cost of fund-based lending rate of SCBs remained flat month-on-month and stood at 8.80% as of February 2024.
The WALR on fresh rupee loans of SCBs increased sequentially by 13 basis points (bps) to 9.45% in January 2024, while WADTDR (Fresh) of SCBs decreased by 6 bps to 6.43% in January 2024.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.