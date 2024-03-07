Outstanding PSB Spreads Hit 10-year Low, Fresh Spreads See Divergence: CareEdge

In January 2024, the spread of scheduled commercial banks between weighted average lending rate and weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) (the net interest rate spread) stood at 3.02% and 2.98% for fresh and outstanding rates, respectively in January 2024.

Meanwhile, outstanding spreads of PSBs hit a 10-year low at 2.34%, while private banks continue to maintain a higher spread as compared to public sector banks.

The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs increased by 2 bps sequentially to 9.83%, while WADTDR on o/s rupee term deposits increased by 2 bps to 6.83% in January 2024. Meanwhile, the one-year median marginal cost of fund-based lending rate of SCBs remained flat month-on-month and stood at 8.80% as of February 2024.

The WALR on fresh rupee loans of SCBs increased sequentially by 13 basis points (bps) to 9.45% in January 2024, while WADTDR (Fresh) of SCBs decreased by 6 bps to 6.43% in January 2024.