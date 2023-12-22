Orient Electric - Hyderabad Plant Commissioning, A Key Monitorable: Nirmal Bang
Orient Electric has undergone significant price correction recently and therefore entry at the current price level offers a favorable risk-reward ratio.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently met the management of Orient Electric Ltd. and discussed the medium term strategy of the company.
Our channel checks indicated a 5-8% price cut in fans and we believe that the company had to take the pinch too as the market leader may have initiated price discounting.
Channel de-stocking continues in the lighting segment due to continuous value erosion. The B2C Lighting industry is expected to decline by at least 5-10% in FY24.
Management expects stabilization two-three quarters from now.
We maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 265, valuing it at 33 times September-25E earnings per share.
While DTM strategy is a step in the right direction, any significant delay in the commissioning of the Hyderabad plant remains a risk to the overall business strategy and it therefore remains a key monitorable.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
