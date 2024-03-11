Office REITs - Bouncing Back With Renewed Vigour: ICICI Securities

While office real estate investment trusts have been under the cosh over FY21-H1 FY24, the tide seems to be finally turning with:

strong GCC leasing demand; special economic zone floor-wise de-notification coming through in Q3 FY24; healthy pre-leasing in under construction assets; and interest rate cycle possibly peaking out in FY25E.

REIT managers are targeting to rebound to pre-Covid portfolio occupancy levels of over 90% by FY26E while bringing in new pre-leased supply in their existing assets.

Simultaneously, we expect new supply infusion of 176 msf over CY23-26E versus estimated net absorption of 136 msf during the period enabling a rise in headline industry vacancies.

Hence, the ability of REIT managers to retain/increase leasing market share will be crucial to deliver distribution per unit growth.

We estimate the three office REITs under our coverage delivering 7-8% distribution yield in FY25E/26E as leasing traction flows into distributions.