Non-Life Insurers Likely To Show Better Margin Performance Than Life Insurers In FY24: ICICI Securities
Non-life insurance volumes have been strong in FY24 till date; margin performance to be better than life insurers’
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Non-life insurers’ margin outperformance can be attributed to signs of revival in motor profitability compared to weaker product mix YoY for life insurers.
This can be backed by the fact that average combined operating ratio improvement of ~30 basis points for top-five non-life private insurers (excluding standalone health insurers) versus ~344 bps average value of new business margin decline in 9M FY24 YoY for listed four private life insurers. This report covers:
Volume and sum assured trends for life insurers in FY24 including relative rankings.
Sectoral trends in non-life insurance, including volume, market share and outlook.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.