Nippon Life India Q3 Results Review - Maintains Healthy Share In Net Equity Flows: Yes Securities

Equity net flows continue to be healthy on the back of fund performance, among other factors:

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.'s market share in net equity flows including hybrid funds remains in excess of 10%. The healthy flows are driven by fund performance, among other reasons.

Net flows are being witnessed across equity schemes including largecap, midcap and others. 25% of the net flows have come into the largecap category since the company has de-risked flows and flow are not merely driven by mid and smallcap category.