Nippon Life India Q3 Results Review - Maintains Healthy Share In Net Equity Flows: Yes Securities
Revenue from operations at Rs 4,233 million was up 6.5% QoQ and 19.6% YoY, lagging 8% QoQ and 29% YoY growth in quarterly average assets under management
Yes Securities Report
Equity net flows continue to be healthy on the back of fund performance, among other factors:
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.'s market share in net equity flows including hybrid funds remains in excess of 10%. The healthy flows are driven by fund performance, among other reasons.
Net flows are being witnessed across equity schemes including largecap, midcap and others. 25% of the net flows have come into the largecap category since the company has de-risked flows and flow are not merely driven by mid and smallcap category.
Revenue yield erosion continue largely along expected lines:
The blended revenue yield has declined about 0.4 basis points QoQ to 40-41 basis points. This is in line with prior guidance of blended yield compression of about two-three bps per annum. The decline in yield was driven by the equity segment.
As the size of the equity assets under management rose, the Securities and Exchange Board of India telescopic pricing formula kicked in. Furthermore, new equity assets are coming at a higher cost and net sales have been healthy and as much as 2.2 times last year's level.
We maintain an ‘Add’ rating on Nippon Life with a revised price target of Rs 625:
We value Nippon Life at 34 times FY25 price/earning, at which the stock would trade at a price/book value of 9.9 times.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
