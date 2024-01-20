NBFCs - Asset Focus On Retail, Need To Diversify Liabilities: CareEdge's Analysis

A shift in the segmental distribution of credit with a tilt towards retail can be observed.

Asset quality has improved. Public sector non banking financial companies have reported a lower gross non-performing asset ratio compared to their private sector counterparts.

Large NBFCs registered higher credit growth (YoY) of 21.9% and a better GNPA ratio of 3.4% as of September 2023 compared to the overall NBFC sector.

In H1 FY24, NBFCs and housing finance companies remained the major issuers of listed bonds during the year, while banks and body corporates were their major subscribers.