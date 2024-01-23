MRPL Q3 Results Review - Weaker Core GRMs Impact The Earnings: Yes Securities
Ebitda/ profit after tax was at Rs billion 11.6/3.9, better performance on YoY basis while on QoQ basis it was lower by 46%/63%.
Yes Securities Report
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 core performance was weak, with an Ebitda of Rs 11.6 billion; $ 5/ barrel of oil of reported gross refining margin (our estimate: $7.8) on narrowing Russian crude discounts.
As per our calculations, the inventory losses could be at $ 2.5/bbl. There was an impact of special additional excise duty of Rs 1.9 billion ($ 0.68/bbl) and RTP reduction of Rs 2.53 billion ($ 0.92/bbl) during the quarter which impacted the core performance.
MRPL has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1/share after four-years and fixed second February-24 as the record date. We lower the rating to 'Neutral' from earlier 'Add' rating given the stock price rally, with a revised 12-months target price of Rs 173 (Rs 151 earlier).
