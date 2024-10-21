ADVERTISEMENT
MRPL Gets 'Sell' Rating From Motilal Oswal After Its Q2 Results
The dividend yield is expected to be a meager 0.3%/1.2% in FY25/FY26 at the current price, says the brokerage.
21 Oct 2024, 01:37 PM IST
