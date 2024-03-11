Monthly First-Year Life Insurance Premiums Strong In February Due To Group Single Premiums: CareEdge

Following robust growth in FY23, first-year premium numbers in FY24 have been moving in a subdued manner. However, for February 2024, first-year life insurance premiums witnessed a surge of 48.4%, compared to a fall of 16.8% witnessed in the same period last year.

The increase can be attributed to group single premiums, especially of LIC and strong monthly performance of the private insurers.

Meanwhile, year-to-date-FY24 new business premiums of life insurers narrowed their drop to 0.2% compared to growth of 25.1% growth in YTDFY23.

The YoY decline can be attributed to the introduction of a new tax regime, a reduction in group premiums, and the significant momentum experienced in March 2023.

While private insurance companies have maintained growth and have continued to play a mitigating role by counteracting the dip in LIC premiums, their pace has been subdued compared to the prior year.