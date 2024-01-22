Metro Brands Q3 Review — Soft Earnings, Recovery Likely In FY25: Motilal Oswal

Metro Brands Ltd.'s reported weak revenue growth of 6% YoY (12% miss) as same-store sales declined 10% due to a high base last year (Covid) and a soft demand and pricing environment.

A higher growth contribution of Rs 3000 plus average selling price products boosted gross margins, which resulted in adjusted. Ebitda margin/profit after tax margin of 33.6%/18% (in line).

In the near term, we believe that the risk of soft demand, potential losses in Fila, and a moderation in margins could weigh on growth. But, in the long term, healthy store economics, steady store adds and a growth opportunity in Fila/Foot Locker should drive a compound annual growth rate of 22%/32% in revenue/PAT over FY24-26. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.