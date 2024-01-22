Metro Brands Q3 Review — Soft Earnings, Recovery Likely In FY25: Motilal Oswal
The company added net 23 stores in Q3 FY24, taking the total store count to 840 stores. Excluding FILA, the company added net 31 stores.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Metro Brands Ltd.'s reported weak revenue growth of 6% YoY (12% miss) as same-store sales declined 10% due to a high base last year (Covid) and a soft demand and pricing environment.
A higher growth contribution of Rs 3000 plus average selling price products boosted gross margins, which resulted in adjusted. Ebitda margin/profit after tax margin of 33.6%/18% (in line).
In the near term, we believe that the risk of soft demand, potential losses in Fila, and a moderation in margins could weigh on growth. But, in the long term, healthy store economics, steady store adds and a growth opportunity in Fila/Foot Locker should drive a compound annual growth rate of 22%/32% in revenue/PAT over FY24-26. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Government Projects Worth Rs 35,000 Crore Ready Or Ongoing In Ayodhya, Says Top UP Official
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.