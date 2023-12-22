Metro Brands - It Is A Timing Headwind, Not Economic: ICICI Securities
Early EoSS kick-off by competition; Metro maintains discipline
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We met with the management of Metro Brands Ltd. Takeaways:
Moderate performance in H1 FY24 was due to a high base and a shift in festivals to Q3 FY24; underlying demand trend remains intact.
Competition has kicked off end of season sale early in December 2023 due to inventory stress (in our opinion); Metro, as usual, has not participated.
Premium price point (greater then Rs 3000) continues to outperform.
Focus is on omni channel to improve customer engagement / experience. Brand.com business is expected to grow at a higher clip versus other online channels.
BIS may be implemented by January 2024. However, due to absence of full clarity, inventory front loading (to mitigate supply chain disruptions) may create some volatility in the near term.
Cravatex brands’ integration is tracking as per plans (to breakeven by Q4 FY25-Q1 FY26).
Maintain 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.