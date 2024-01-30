Marico Q3 Results Review - Volume Improvement Crucial In FY25 For Double-Digit Growth: Yes Securities
Consolidated revenue growth is expected to move into positive territory in Q4 FY24 as base catches up.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Marico Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 consolidated performance was a mixed bag. Revenue for the quarter was impacted by soft demand environment, stock reduction in general trade to support channel for better future growth, flow through of earlier price corrections taken in domestic core and transient macroeconomic headwinds in Bangladesh.
While margins surprised us positively led by softer input costs and favorable portfolio mix.
Marico's management has further upped its FY24 margin expansion target and will now be touching highest ever FY Ebitda margin of ~21%. Even as management is confident of double-digit earnings growth in FY25, volume recovery becomes extremely crucial with margins at peak levels, signs of which are still not clearly visible.
Maintain 'Add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 605.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ITC, GAIL India, Bajaj Finance, Marico, Macrotech Developers, Cholamandalam Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.