Marico Q3 Results Review - Volume Improvement Crucial In FY25 For Double-Digit Growth: Yes Securities

Marico Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 consolidated performance was a mixed bag. Revenue for the quarter was impacted by soft demand environment, stock reduction in general trade to support channel for better future growth, flow through of earlier price corrections taken in domestic core and transient macroeconomic headwinds in Bangladesh.

While margins surprised us positively led by softer input costs and favorable portfolio mix.

Marico's management has further upped its FY24 margin expansion target and will now be touching highest ever FY Ebitda margin of ~21%. Even as management is confident of double-digit earnings growth in FY25, volume recovery becomes extremely crucial with margins at peak levels, signs of which are still not clearly visible.

Maintain 'Add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 605.