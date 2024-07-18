"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Prabhudas Lilladher Report.LTIMindtree Ltd. reported robust revenue growth of 2.6% QoQ constant currency (USD 2.5% QoQ), ahead of our estimates of 1.9% CC and consensus (1.6% QoQ). The growth was broad-based across key verticals and geographies with TMC and North America grew 7.9% and 4.4% QoQ, respectively. Ebit margin reported at 15.0% in Q1, up 30 bps (in-line with our estimate). The margin expansion was limited despite having recovered Q4 one-off impact (+100bps) due to additional headwinds of higher visa costs and marketing expenses, impacted margins by -50bps QoQ each. Deal wins during the quarter was flattish at $1.4 billion versus $1.5 billion in Q4 FY24..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.LTIMindtree Q1 Result Review- Upbeat Quarter; Management Calls Out Early Demand Green Shoots: ICICI Securities.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."