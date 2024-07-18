"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.LTIMindtree Ltd. reported QoQ constant currency growth of 2.6% (versus our estimate/consensus of 1.7% each). Growth was mostly driven by: banking, financial services and insurance/ technology, media and communications (up 2.8%/8% QoQ). Ebit margin at 15% was a beat to our estimates and miss on consensus estimates. LTIMindtree’s Q1 FY25 results share a few similar traits with TCS and HCLTech announced yet which include:the sequential revenue growth print has beat street’s estimates; headcount has been added QoQ in Q1 FY25, after past three-four quarters of net headcount reduction;BFSI is seeing a turnaround (after four quarters of sequential decline for LTIMindtree);better TCV to revenue conversion. .Management called out early demand green-shoots in BFSI and technology, media and communications vertical with return of short cycled projects. We revise our FY26/27 earnings per share by <1% and maintain our FY26E target price at Rs 5,980 on a one-year forward target PE of 26 times (in-line with five-year average)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.LTIMindtree Q1 Results Review - High Transformational Deals, AI Infusion In Focus: IDBI Capital.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."