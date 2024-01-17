L&T Tech Q3 Review - Inline; Reaffirmed FY24 Revenue Growth Guidance To 17.5%-18.5% In CC: Yes Securities

L&T Technology Services Ltd. reported broadly inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebit margin were as per expectation.

It reported revenue growth of 0.9% QoQ in USD terms. The constant currency revenue growth was 0.9% QoQ in cc terms. There was sequential increase in Ebit margin (up 11 basis points QoQ) to 17.2% led by positive operating efficiency.

Employee attrition continues to decline as last twelve months attrition decreased by 90 bps QoQ to 15.8%.