L&T Q3 Review - Strong Execution Shadowed By Subdued Core Business Margin; Maintain Neutral: Yes Securities
Ebitda margin came in lower than expected with management lowering its earlier guidance
Yes Securities Report
Larsen and Toubro Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 print came below our expectations on Ebitda and profit after tax front even as execution continues to remain strong. While the capex pick up in Middle East (Saudi Arabia in particular) has translated into extraordinary order inflow and order book growth, the core business continues to see subdued margin performance led by low single digit margin in infrastructure segment.
L&T expects sequential margin improvement led by higher share of newer higher margin orders in the book, however, meaningful recovery in margin could take a few quarters to unfold.
Net working capital continues to improve translating into an improving return on equity trajectory.
