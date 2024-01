We revise our FY24/25/26E earning per share estimates of Larsen and Toubro Ltd. by -7.6%/ +5.0%/ +8.1% factoring in impact of legacy jobs on FY24 profitability and robust order book and tender prospects FY25 onwards.

L&T reported consolidated revenue growth of 18.8% YoY, while Ebitda margin contracted by 49 basis points YoY due to job mix and execution of legacy projects. Net working capital to sales improved to 16.6% (versus 19.0% in nine months FY23) owing to better collections, with FY24 guidance revised to 16.6% +/- 30 bps (versus 16-18%).

L&T has revised its order inflow/revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 20% +/high teens respectively (versus 12%/15%) given strong order inflows year to date and robust order prospects.

Opportunities lie in healthy domestic infrastructure pipeline and growing GCC capex on hydrocarbon and infrastructure (led by Saudi Vision 2030).

Management also revised its core margin guidance to 8.25 - 8.5% (from 8.5% - 9%), factoring in execution of low-margin legacy jobs and newer projects still in ramp-up stage which may not cross the margin recognition threshold.