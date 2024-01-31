L&T, BPCL, Dr. Reddy's, Mahindra Finance, Petronet LNG, Nuvoco Vista & More Q3 Result Review: HDFC Securities
Larsen and Toubro's reported a margin miss, with revenue/Ebitda/APAT at Rs 551.3/57.6/29.5 billion, a beat/(miss) of 5.4/(3.8)/(11.8)%.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
L&T - Robust order booking; margin recovery key
Larsen and Toubro Ltd. reported a margin miss, with revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax at Rs 551.3/57.6/29.5 billion, a beat/(miss) of 5.4/(3.8)/(11.8)%.
Higher execution of legacy order book and slower margin threshold hit on new order book led to core P&M margins coming in at 7.6% (-90 bps/+20 bps YoY/QoQ).
Strong order booking, improvement in net working capital/sales and a robust prospects pipeline were some of the key wins in Q3 FY24. This resulted in revenue, order inflows and NWC/sales guidance upgrades whilst a slight downgrade in margins.
L&T expects FY25 execution to have a high share of new orders with better margins and signalled that margins will improve in the ensuing quarters on a YoY basis. Given:
the record-high order book of Rs 4.7 trillion;
likely bottoming out of infra margins;
improvement in subsidiary performance; and
higher public capex towards a green economy, we maintain our 'Buy' stance with an increased SOTP based target price of Rs 4,238/share.
BPCL - In-line estimates
We maintain our 'Reduce' rating on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., with a target price of Rs 500, owing to the risk of-
lower auto-fuel marketing margins because of either a bounce-back in crude oil price or retail price cuts ahead of general elections and
moderation in refining margins.
Q3 FY24 Ebitda came broadly in line at Rs 62.3 billion, while adjusted profit after tax, at Rs 34 billion, was marginally above our estimate. Earnings were supported by higher-than-estimated other income and lower interest costs. Reported gross refining margins came in at $13.4/bbl (- $2.6/bbl YoY, -$5.1/bbl QoQ).
Dr Reddy’s Labs - Muted Ebitda; base business pressure to stay
Ebitda was muted (+4% YoY) as +7% YoY sales growth (+6% QoQ U.S., +16% YoY in Europe, and +16% YoY in rest of world; +5% YoY in India) was offset by lower gross margin (-59 basis points YoY; price erosion in key products and adverse mix) and higher costs (staff/ research and development up 9%/15% YoY).
Dr. Reddy's expects to sustain growth in the U.S. over the next few years (gRevlimid to be a meaningful contributor for the next two years); price erosion was stable in Q3.
The company expects India formulation to see doubledigit growth in FY25. Its R&D focus is on long-term differentiated assets for the global markets (new chemical entities, biosimilars, over-the-counter, peptides, specialty, etc.); their monetisation can take two-three years.
Factoring Q3, we have marginally tweaked estimates. We believe the gRevlimid opportunity will play out, but we are cautious about base business performance, given intense competition and escalating costs (especially R&D).
We have a 'Reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 5,650 (24 times December-25E of a core EPS plus Rs 150/ share from gRevlimid).
Petronet LNG - Volumes improve
Our 'Reduce' recommendation on Petronet LNG Ltd. with a target price of Rs 236 is based on:
limited visibility of near-term earnings growth,
an increased capex outlook, and
subdued return ratios resulting from a high capex cycle anticipated over the next five years.
In Q3, the reported Ebitda stood at Rs 17.1 billion (+2% YoY, +40% QoQ) while profit after tax came in at Rs 11.9 billion (+1% YoY, +46% QoQ), surpassing our estimates.
This outperformance is attributed to the company recognising Use or Pay charges for CY23 in other operating income, arising from lower capacity utilisation by its customers.
Volumes were at 232 tbtu (+39% YoY, +4% QoQ), broadly aligning with expectations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
