L&T, BPCL, Dr. Reddy's, Mahindra Finance, Petronet LNG, Nuvoco Vista & More Q3 Result Review: HDFC Securities

L&T - Robust order booking; margin recovery key

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. reported a margin miss, with revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax at Rs 551.3/57.6/29.5 billion, a beat/(miss) of 5.4/(3.8)/(11.8)%.

Higher execution of legacy order book and slower margin threshold hit on new order book led to core P&M margins coming in at 7.6% (-90 bps/+20 bps YoY/QoQ).

Strong order booking, improvement in net working capital/sales and a robust prospects pipeline were some of the key wins in Q3 FY24. This resulted in revenue, order inflows and NWC/sales guidance upgrades whilst a slight downgrade in margins.

L&T expects FY25 execution to have a high share of new orders with better margins and signalled that margins will improve in the ensuing quarters on a YoY basis. Given: