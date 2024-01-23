Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results Review - Margins Shine: Dolat Capital
Loan growth was in-line after impact of IBPC, credit substitutes
Dolat Capital Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. reported a healthy quarter with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit growth of 16%/19% YoY respectively, stable net interest margin QoQ at 5.2%, and return on asset of 2.2%.
Kotak Mahindra Bank made Rs 1.9 billion towards alternative investment fund investments, largely offset by lower credit costs (40 basis points) and better net interest income.
Advances growth, adjusted for inter bank participation certificates and credit substitutes, was in-line at 5% (3% reported). Overall deposit growth was muted (2%), but growth in granular deposits (less than 5 crore) was better at 3%. Asset quality was robust with slippages at 1.3% and rise in provision coverage ratio to 80.6%.
Even as rate cycle benefits fade, we see NIMs/RoAs settling at higher levels versus pre-Covid, benefitting from rising unsecured share, a more competitive cost of fund profile, and higher capital levels.
Tweaking estimates, maintain 'Buy' with unchanged target price of Rs 2230, valuing standalone bank at three times Sep-25E adjusted book value (3.9 times including subs).
