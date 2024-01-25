KEI Industries Q3 Results Review - Robust Demand Intact; Huge Capex To Drive 15%+ Revenue CAGR: Systematix

The ongoing capex of Rs 1.1 billion at Chinchwad for Housewire is likely to be operational in phases by March 2025 and would have ~Rs 9 billion revenue potential. The greenfield plant (~Rs 10 billion capex at Sanand over the next three years) is likely to be operational in phases from Q4 FY25 having Rs 50 billion revenue potential.

Rise in scale and superior mix (retail, EHV) will drive Ebitda margins towards 12% in three years (~10.5% currently). We broadly maintain our earnings estimates post an inline Q3 result and expect 16%/20%/22% CAGR in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-26E (FY18-23: 15%/16%/27% CAGR).

Healthy return of equity (19%), return on capital employed (27%) and return on invested capital (36%) in FY26E should sustain.

Strong operating cash flow (~Rs 5-6 billion annually) will be deployed towards planned capex. We remain sanguine about KEI’s promising growth prospects.

However, post significant re-rating and currently at ~32 times FY26E profit earning, we maintain 'Hold' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,325 (35 times FY26E P/E).

Strong earnings growth visibility would continue to evince investor interest, in our view.