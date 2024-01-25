Karnataka Bank Q3 Review - Fundamental Changes Underway; Signs Of Stress In Restructured Book: Axis Securities

Karnataka Bank Ltd.'s margins are expected to remain under pressure until healthy growth in deposits resumes. The bank is focusing on cross-selling and data analytics to grow its non-interest income. Furthermore, the management remains confident of bringing down the cost/income ratio to a sub-50% level. Going forward, asset quality will be a key monitorable.

Despite challenges, the management remains confident about growth in business prospects and maintains its earlier return of asset guidance of 1.2-1.4% and return of equity guidance of 14-16%. However, we model a ROA of 1.2% and ROE of +13.5% over FY24-26E.